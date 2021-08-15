College Football Hall of Fame coach Roger Harring dies at 88

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Roger Harring, a College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Wisconsin-La Crosse to two NCAA Division III titles, has died. He was 88. An obituary on the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes website said Harring died Thursday at his home in La Crosse. Harring coached Wisconsin-La Crosse from 1969-99 and posted a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles won a total of three national championships during his tenure. They captured NAIA Division II crown in 1985 as well as NCAA Division III titles in 1992 and 1995.