Chippewa Falls standoff ends in arrest

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you were anywhere near the East Hill in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, it was hard not to hear sirens, yelling, and the sound of demands coming from a megaphone. That commotion came from the 900 block on Water Street, where a weeks-long Chippewa Falls Police Department search finally came to an end.

Tonight, 35 year-old Kane Berg is in custody facing a slew of felony charges, including theft, felony fleeing, disarming a peace officer, stealing a vehicle, and several drug crimes.

Berg was the subject of another police standoff just three weeks ago.

On Sunday, police located Berg after a 911 call came in, alleging he pointed a handgun at a female during a disagreement at 910 Water Street. Shortly after, officers executed a search warrant at that residence.

The stand-off continued for hours, with the Eau Claire County SWAT team arriving around 6 p.m. to assist officers, demanding Berg leave the house with his hands in the air; this, at the same time a fire began within the home.

Shortly after the SWAT team's arrival, officers used the vehicle's battering ram to break down the door, to which Berg began throwing fireworks out the window. From there, Berg jumped out the second-story window of the building and attempted to run away before he was stopped by the department's K-9 unit.



Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said he is glad this search has come to an end.

"We had a criminal investigation that began this morning that led to the execution of a search warrant, and we did successfully apprehend Kane Berg as a result of that," Kelm said.

As for the fire, Kelm said the department did not start the blaze. As of Sunday night, Kelm couldn't confirm whether Berg had started the fire.