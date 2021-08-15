After UN climate report, individuals seek to do their part

HOBOKEN, Belgium (AP) — Days after the alarming warning of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that there was a “code red for humanity,” with global warming threatening to choke the planet, individuals are seeking to play their part. Some citizens have known this day would come for decades and many have taken tiny individual steps to do their part. They include an urban shepherd, keeping cemeteries clean and tidy with his flock of sheep in Belgium. Activists say actions by individuals may only be a tiny drop, but actions by millions of individuals can make a real difference, though governments will still have to step up.