2 injured in shooting involving Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WAOW) – The state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the village of Maine.

In a news release, the DOJ said it happened late Friday, at about 10:30 p.m.

According to the release, a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a car near County Highway WW wanted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials for a speeding violation.

When the deputy ordered the two people in the vehicle to come out, officials say a man got out of the vehicle and shot at the deputy. The deputy then returned fire, shooting the man. The other person in the vehicle, a woman, stayed in the car, but was also injured by gunfire.

Both were taken to a hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

The deputy was not injured, and no other injuries were reported.

No names are being released at this time, and the investigation by the DOJ is ongoing.

Neighbors say investigators were on the scene until about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.