U.S. Senate hopeful visits Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The field of Democrats looking to challenge incumbent Republican Ron Johnson for the U.S. Senate is getting crowded. But, one of those candidates vying for the seat is getting his name out by visiting each of Wisconsin's 72 counties in 72 days.

Tom Nelson spent six years as a representative in Wisconsin's Assembly before heading his current position as the Outagamie County executive.



Now, running for Senate, Nelson is using his Wisconsin tour as a way of inviting people to talk with him and share concerns they have in their respective counties. Nelson made his visit to Eau Claire on Saturday, stopping at Shift Coffee bar.



Nelson, who grew up in Stockholm, Wisconsin, said he wants to be an advocate for working families and farmers in our county.

"I'm running for the U.S. Senate because what I've been finding traveling around the state is there's not a lot of people, there's not a lot of representation, there's not a lot of folks fighting for everyday people like the people on the block I grew up on," Nelson said.

Nelson also visited Pierce, Trempealeau, Clark, Pepin and Buffalo counties on Saturday.