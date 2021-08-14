Sunny start to the weekend with more sunshine on the way

More sunshine is in store for Western Wisconsin through the rest of the weekend. Highs on Saturday barely reached the low 80s. Saturday was not too hot or too cool. The humidity was comfortable since the dewpoints stayed low.

This weekend is a great one to get outside and enjoy the weather. We will continue to see sunshine on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 80s. Fire up that grill too, weather will stay nice until Tuesday!

Dewpoints will stay relatively comfortable until Tuesday, where we will see an increase and begin feeling muggy again.

Monday will continue the trend with another sunny sky and highs reaching 80s. Humidity will stay on the comfortable side.

We will begin seeing more cloud coverage on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Weather will stay nice with a few clouds passing from time to time and beginning to feel humid on Tuesday.

More moisture arrives on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humidity and slight chances of showers and storms will continue into the weekend.