One dead in Menomonie motorcycle crash

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A 38-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from crashing his motorcycle just after midnight on Saturday morning, according to the Menomonie Police Department.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Hwy 29 West and River Road, with police department officials saying they and other emergency personnel attempted to render aid but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police department officials said the cause for the crash is under investigation and the name of the victim is not being released at this time.



