Maeda, Twins silence red-hot Rays in 12-0 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched six effective innings, Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0. Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers also went deep for the Twins, who won for the third time in four games. Maeda allowed three singles, struck out four and walked one. Tampa Bay entered the game having scored at least eight runs in seven straight games on its road trip, just the third team to accomplish that feat in the modern era, according to STATS. It was shut out for the first time since July 17.