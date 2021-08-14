Klinsmann, Cabral help Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday. The 24-year-old Klinsmann — son of former German star and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann — made his first start of the season. He made several acrobatic stops, including a diving one-handed parry in the opening minutes and a pair of saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts. Cabral, on the counter-attack, worked a give-and-go with Dejan Joveljic and then split a pair of defenders before slipping a roller inside the post to give the Galaxythe lead in the 43rd minute.