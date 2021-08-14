Huntington’s Disease Walk sees largest turnout on record

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People gathered in Carson Park Saturday morning to walk or run for Huntington's Disease awareness. Event organizers said 250 people participated in this year's walk; the most ever in Eau Claire.

Huntington's Disease affects the brain; causing problems with motor function, behavior, and cognitive abilities. People donned purple Team Hope t-shirts as they walked throughout Carson Park to support the fight against the genetic disease, as well as the ongoing effort to improve the lives of those affected by it.

For eight years, Claudia Cater has been an active participant in these walks. Just last year, she lost her husband, Gene, to the disease. Now, as the anniversary of his passing grows near, she continues to walk with even more purpose than before.

"We have several family members that have Huntington's," Cater said. "It's a progressive disease, there's a 50/50 chance of inheriting it from your parent. It's a very difficult disease and we do need a cure for it."

All of the money made in donations on Saturday goes toward the Huntington's Disease Society of America.