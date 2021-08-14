Hundreds turn out for 44th annual Pure Water Days

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In Chippewa Falls, hundreds gathered downtown on Saturday for the return of Pure Water Days, celebrated with a festival, parade, and a lot of candy.

Dozens of groups took part in the parade rolling down Bridge Street, including the Chippewa Falls High School band, area gymnasts, and local businesses.

This year's parade was carnival-themed with people dressing up for the occasion. Two kids saying they had a blast during the event.

"My favorite thing was the festival, food, float, and the candy," said Teddy Peafish. His sister Annie said she also enjoyed the candy and floats.

Chippewa Falls Main Street Director Teri Ouimette said she is glad to see the event come back after being canceled last year.

"It's always a fun event where clubs can get together, friends and neighbors can get together, everyone puts their lawn chair out at six in the morning, and everyone gets together and afterward goes down to River Fest," Ouimette said.

If you were on the parade route you may have seen some familiar faces: WQOW was there saying hi, and we hope you enjoyed the full-sized candy bars!