Heat, smoke expected to linger in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Temperatures are expected to reach up to 94 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as an excessive heat warning is set to expire in the evening. Cooling centers in Oregon’s largest county Multnomah County will remain open until Sunday morning for people seeking a place to escape the heat. Although the smoky haze may have brought some relief to sweltering temperatures, it was also the cause of air quality alerts. Forecasters said hot weather and smoke from wildfires in the Northwest would pose a problem through the weekend.