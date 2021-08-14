Free Comic Book Day returns to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Comic book fans, you're in luck! Free Comic Book Day is back this weekend, and an Eau Claire store is participating in the nationwide event.

One of the largest comic book distributors, Diamond Comics, holds Free Comic Book Day each year. The free comics are sent to participating stores, such as Eau Claire's Clairemont Comics.

The books are out and available for anyone to take as many as they'd like, no other purchase necessary. Clairemont Comics manager, Tim Coehler, said this is one of the shop's busiest weekends, and a good way for anyone, but especially kids, to become interested in comics.

"With all that variety there's usually something for everybody especially since the comic industry has been diversifying a little bit more in the past five years," Coehler said.

Free Comic Book Day is actually a two-day event. Clairemont Comics will continue to give out the books on Sunday.