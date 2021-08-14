Ellsworth enters football season with high expectations

ELLSWORTH (WQOW)- The Middle Border is a strong football conference led by the Ellsworth Panthers, who have high expectations heading into the year.

Ellsworth finished undefeated last season and reached the level two sectional game, where they won by 28 points.

The team lost their starting quarterback this offseason, but have nine players returning on both sides of the ball. There are high hopes for the Panthers, but they've found ways to handle the pressure.

"We really preach how you have to bring your A-game every practice," said Max Grand, Ellsworth running back. "We get after it no matter what, so I think that's the biggest thing is just the mental side of things as well."

"A lot of people have expectations for us, and we don't want to let that define us and let it define how we work every day," said Jack Janke, Ellsworth quarterback, receiver and safety. "Our goal is just to get better and improve every single day, take it one day and one week at a time."

Ellsworth travels to Superior to open things up on August 20.