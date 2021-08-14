Eau Claire Express lose final two games, fail to make postseason

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Express came close to a postseason berth, but couldn't pull it off in their final two games against the Willmar Stingers.

The Express entered Friday two games back of the Duluth Huskies, and tied with the La Crosse Loggers with two games to go. To make the postseason, the Express would have needed to win both games, while Duluth lost both, and La Crosse lost at least one game to force a tiebreak.

On Friday, the Duluth Huskies fell to the Bismarck Larks 7-8, and the La Crosse Loggers lost to the Waterloo Bucks 6-7, leaving the door open for the Express. However, they couldn't top the dominant night by the Willmar Stingers that led them to a 17-2 win. The loss eliminated the Express from playoff contention, and the Huskies earned a berth as the second team in the Great Plains East Division.

The Express had one final game to play on Saturday, and fell to the Stingers once again by a score of 8-11.

Eau Claire finishes the season with an overall record of 27-41, 4th in the Great Plains East Division.