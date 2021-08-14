Bank collecting supplies for Chippewa County schools

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - As you're getting your kids ready for the upcoming fall semester, be sure to set aside those extra pens and pencils for students across the Chippewa Valley in need of school supplies. And if you're looking for a place to donate the items, a local bank is providing collection boxes.

For the first time, Citizens State Bank is hosting a school supply drive. It's organized by the bank's new wellness committee, which focuses on finding different ways to help customers and the community.

"We were brainstorming during our last meeting and said 'what do we want to do; what can we do that can benefit our communities?'," said Angie Wald with Citizen State Bank. "We have a lot of students, we work really well with the high schools in the different districts, and we wanted to continue with that partnership, and so that's why we decided to focus on the school supplies."

Supplies can be dropped off at any of Citizens State Bank's four Chippewa County locations. The school supplies will be going to different schools across Chippewa County.



The school supply drive goes until Friday, August 20.