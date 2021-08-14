Baldwin-Woodville football ‘confident’ despite low turnout

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE (WQOW)- One of the teams chasing conference-leading Ellsworth in the Middle Border is Baldwin-Woodville, but they're lacking experience this season.

The Blackhawks finished 5-4 and third in the conference in 2020, but head coach Dan Keefer says they're dealing with some depth concerns this year. Only 50 players are on the roster, and sophomores will get considerable snaps as starters, but there's still confidence that the squad will have success.

"Our numbers are not great," Keefer said. "But I think we have really good quality. This is my 15th year, so this is probably the smallest numbers we've had, and it's surprising. But the kids we have are in, and sometimes there's benefit in that too."

The Blackhawks will host Sparta to start the season Friday, and they'll host Ellsworth on September 3rd.