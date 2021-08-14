57th annual Pioneer Days brings past to the present

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - During the annual Pioneer Days event this weekend, people are being transported to the past while learning how people of the Chippewa Valley lived long ago.

Held at Pioneer Park in Eau Claire, attendees were met with plenty of food, tractor pulling, music, and a flea market to explore.

The event is put on by the Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club. Club president, Dan Goulet, said his favorite thing about Pioneer Days is seeing people enjoy learning more about our area's history.

"Young kids that say, 'Hey grandma, grandpa what's this all about?' with a hit-and-miss engine is sitting there putting away...you tell them what it's about, and they all enjoy it," Goulet said. "It's like going to school, but you don't have a teacher, you don't have books to study from, it's just a learning experience."

Pioneer Days will continue into Sunday, with log sawing demonstrations, an antique car show, and of course more tractor pulling.