You Ask, We Answer: Is Festival in the Pines returning?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Friday's "You Ask, We Answer," Deb wanted to know if Festival in the Pines is returning this year?

Festival in the Pines is a two-day family-friendly event held annually at Carson Park.

But, like many events, it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year, the event is back on and being held Aug. 28-29. The schedule of events has not been made public yet, but in year's past it has included live music, arts, crafts and food trucks.