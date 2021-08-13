Wisconsin DNR: 24 ATV/UTV crashes in 2021 already

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging people to drive with caution when operating all-terrain vehicles (ATV), following an increase in deaths.

Already in 2021, there have been 24 fatal ATV and UTV crashes across Wisconsin. In 2020, there 38 fatal ATV crashes all year.

It is currently required that anyone born after January 1, 1988 take an ATV safety course, and that anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet, which DNR officials said is the best way to prevent serious injury, or a fatality.

"Once you get your safety course, and get some experience, hook up with a mentor, hook up with someone who has operated these machines for years. Go out on a trail with them, or go out on some private property with them and get a feel for the machine," said Jacob Holsclaw, a recreation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Holsclaw added that people should wait to drink alcohol until after their ATV drive is done, watch their speeds and wear a helmet at all times.

To learn how you can sign for an ATV safety class, click or tap here.