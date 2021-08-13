1 dies in New Mexico school shooting; student detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say one student was killed and another was taken into custody following a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque during the lunch hour Friday. Police said that the shooting was an isolated incident between two Washington Middle School students who were believed to be about 13 years old. It was not immediately clear what led to the attack. The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children. School officials called it a terrible day for the community. Albuquerque is on pace to shatter its homicide record this year.