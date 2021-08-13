Pet of the Day: Izzy

Meet Izzy, a big lady looking for her forever home from Dunn County Humane Society's.

Izzy is three and a half years old, spayed, and was surrendered in October last year because of medical issues that have since been resolved. She needs a special diet, not only to keep her nice and healthy, but also because she is on the larger side. She is an independent lady, but has coexisted with other cats. She likes to do her own things, but does love to play fetch.

If you think you and your family would be a good fit for Izzy, head over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet her.