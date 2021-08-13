Macks look to make statement in 8-man football

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The McDonell Central Macks are looking to make a statement in 8-man football in 2021.

The Macks enter their fourth season in 8-on-8 after making the switch from traditional 11-on-11 in 2018. The first couple of seasons were tumultuous after the transition, as the team only won four games in two years. In 2020, the team won five total, and put other teams on notice. The team has plans to follow it up with a full season in 2021.

"We were much better last year," said Jason Cox, McDonell football head coach. "It was our best year in 8-man. We were 5-3 at the end of the year, ranked 8th in the state. Our goals this year are to compete with the best teams in the conference. It's going to be a pretty solid conference again, especially at the top, so we're gonna really have to step it up this year if we want to be competitive with the best teams."

The Macks visit Bowler/Gresham to kick off their season on August 20.