L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center earns $1 million grant

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Valley treatment center was awarded a $1 million federal grant to address the opioid crisis in northwest Wisconsin counties.

The L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls, a service of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, will receive the $1 million over three years starting on Sept. 1.

A center official said that the opioid crisis has been building over the past two decades, and the center saw an increase in patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We intend to work with the schools on youth prevention, and looking at screenings and treatment, and what are some barriers with health care organizations and completing drug screenings," said Toni Simonson, executive director for the L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center.

Simonson said the treatment center also plans to use the grant money to focus on community education and drug take back events.