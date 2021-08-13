‘It’s amazing. It’s Lifesaving’: doctor’s thoughts on 3rd COVID dose

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Friday a CDC panel unanimously voted to recommend additional COVID vaccine booster shots for patients with weakened immune systems.

The decision of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization comes a day after the FDA announced organ transplant recipients and people who are similarly immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and in medicine; we can't emphasize that enough," said Dr. Julia Kyle.

Dr. Julia Kyle has been an internal medicine and pediatrics physician for 22 years and now works at Confluence Healthcare in Eau Claire.

She said people who are immunocompromised are more at risk for severe COVID and severe complications from COVID -- so an additional dose would give them a little more immunity to hopefully fight off the coronavirus.

"It's amazing. It's lifesaving. We are very privileged to have vaccines available and to have that privilege that everybody in this country can get a vaccine for free. We need to be taking advantage of that privilege more than we are. It's a huge privilege that many people in the rest of the world wish that they had," Kyle said.

Kyle also emphasizes that the disease is back on the rise and encourages people to get vaccinated if they're eligible.

News 18 also reached out to several health departments in the Chippewa Valley to ask if they have enough vaccine supply with this approved third dose.

Eau Claire County officials said they have enough at this time and Chippewa said they do not anticipate any supply issues.

Local health departments are also waiting on guidance from the state on who exactly is included in the immunocompromised category before announcing the availability of third shots.