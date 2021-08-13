Holmen man announces he’s running for 3rd Congressional District

HOLMEN, Wis. (WQOW) - A political hopeful is joining the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

Brett Knudsen, from Holmen, is a Democrat but wants to appeal to the interests of all voters.

Knudsen's platform is familiar in many ways, but his convictions are varied. He is invested in progressive ideas related to climate change, health care and corporate influence.

However, he said his libertarian nature lies in his support of free markets and individual labor rights.

To capture the fusion of these views in a snapshot, take his perspective on unions. He believes that in order to create individual freedom and equity, collective action is necessary.

"People rent out their labor. We own our labor, we control the markets as ourselves. Being part of a union is something we should all be able to partake in. We are part of the industry and we should be able to own our labor, direct how it's being used, and how much we rent it out for," Knudsen said.

Knudsen separates himself from others that have held the seat as well as those who have vied for it.

He calls Ron Kind a moderate Democrat, and himself a modern progressive, and while he hopes to be passed the torch on issues he says Kind has championed, he's also keen to address those he says he hasn't.

He has a less favorable view toward Derrick Van Orden, saying that the Republican narrowly defeated in last year's election contradicts many of his own views.

Knudsen invites district residents to speak with him, you can call him at (608) 540-8098.