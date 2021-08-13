GOP operative indicted on child sex trafficking charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican political operative has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on child sex trafficking charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Anton Lazzaro conspired with others to recruit and solicit six people under the age of 18 to engage in commercial sex between May and December of 2020. The 30-year-old Lazzaro is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. Lazzaro’s attorney Zachary Newland said Lazzaro is being falsely accused and did not commit the crimes he’s charged with.