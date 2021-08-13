Gary King’s last day as DA is Saturday

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Gary King's position as Eau Claire County's district attorney is coming to an end as of Saturday.

King announced his resignation , effective Aug. 14, back in July. In a letter to Gov. Tony Evers, he said, "it is in the best interest of everyone that I step away."

As News 18 first reported, King is accused of sexual harassments and drinking on the job. Three people have applied to fill King's seat. The governors office will not say who those applicants are until one is picked.

Begining Sunday, Aug. 15, Deputy District Attorney Peter Rindal will be taking over King's responsibilities. Officials with the D.A.'s office said they will continue to operate as normal and there will not be disruption to any of their cases during this process.