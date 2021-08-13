Food prices increase, especially for meat

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The next time you go to the grocery store, you may want to bring a couple extra dollars with you.

Nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for pork went up by 3.8% in June 2021 -- the highest consumer price index change in the last 25 years.

For all food, the CPI increased 2.1% from 2020 to 2021.

Jacobson's Market in Chippewa Falls produces between 2,500 and 3,000 pounds of sausage per week and workers say they are fortunate to avoid raising prices significantly.

"The prices fluctuate. Right now, our steaks are a little higher than some places, but it's just kind of through our suppliers. It's just what we have to get out of it to keep going. Once the weather breaks, and we get closer to fall, we should be able to come back down," said Tyler Pahl, a sausage maker at Jacobson's.

Pahl said that Jacobson's receives its food orders consistently and has not faced a shortage.

Restaurants are feeling it as well.

Alburn Bar and Grill just north of Bloomer on Highway SS will be increasing all menu items containing meat by $1 starting next week due to increasing meat prices.