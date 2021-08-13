Eau Claire Regis looks to build on last year’s season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local football teams exchanged Friday night lights for a mid-day scrimmage under the sun.

Edgar, Medford and Menomonie met at Eau Claire Regis for a game of pigskin before the lights turn on and the season begins.

Having their season cut short last year, the Ramblers only got 5 games in before cancelling the rest of the season. This year, the Ramblers are looking at making every experience an opportunity for success, even scrimmages.

Head Coach Bryant Brenner is entering his 14th season with the team.

And with each new season, comes a new philosophy.

"You know we're just trying to get a little better every day, and trying to become a tough team," continued Brenner, "Playing football in today's day and age isn't easy, it's a tough thing to do, we ask a lot of them, a lot of commitment in the off season, these guys are really really special, really proud of them, it's a really enjoyable group to be around."

Last season, Eau Claire Regis played their last game on Oct. 23, 2020, two weeks shy of when their season was supposed to end and another post-season run about to begin.

This year, with thirteen seniors gone, the Ramblers will have to make up for with what they lost in experience, putting the pressure on their younger teammates

"Our guys this year need every rep, every practice rep, every game rep, every mental rep, film rep that they can get because our season got cut so short last year, so anything we can get them is a blessing, let's just be grateful for the opportunity to be out here and play, and coach and watch," said Brenner.

The ramblers open up their season at Kenosha Bradford next Friday at 5 p.m.