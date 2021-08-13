Construction continues on L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Construction continues to move along on the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire.

Market and Johnson workers were seen on Friday removing parts of the roof of the library to add a third floor.

So far, they've completely demoed the second floor as well as the first floor's plumbing, walls, ceilings and lights.

Workers are scheduled to begin lower-level plumbing and utilities and prep new masonry for new openings.

Through this project, 40 tons of metal and 90 tons of demolition material have been demoed and recycled.

The $18.5 million project is scheduled to be completely in fall 2022.