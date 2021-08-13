Beautiful weather for Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest

With the humidity now long gone, Friday morning's lows fell into the 40s and 50s across the Chippewa Valley!

This cool morning warmed quickly, though, to the mid to upper 70s thanks to plenty of sunshine, though a northwesterly breeze limited the warming and kept Eau Claire below the average high of 81°. Dew points dropped to the 30s and 40s, making the air very dry.

Saturday will be the best day in the forecast as highs will climb closer to that average in the afternoon after another cool start with morning lows again in the 40s and 50s. Unlike the past couple of days, there won't be much wind. We will still get sunshine and temps will be a bit warmer with highs near or just above 80. It will be sunny and in the upper 70s for the Pure Water Days Parade in Chippewa Falls at 1pm, and all of Riverfest will have great weather!

With no rain on the way for at least the next four days, it's a good time to wash your car. Temps will be consistently in the low to mid 80s through next week.

The sky will remain clear and no rain is in sight as we stay sunny through the first half of next week. Temps and humidity will both rise a bit for Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s and dew points back to near or just above 60.

Our next round of rain will arrive sometime in the Wednesday through Friday timeframe, though it likely won't fill that entire time. For now, our forecast includes slight chances for these three days, but that's due to the uncertainty of timing of systems this far out, so it's likely to see some rain in a 12 to 24 hour window sometime within that three day stretch.