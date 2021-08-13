A perfect weekend ahead

Any word you want to use to describe a wonderful, spectacular, pleasant, gorgeous... you get the idea. The weekend will be perfect.

Friday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures near 80. It will be a little breezy too with winds from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph and gust up to 25 mph. Humidity will be non existent.

Saturday will be a touch warmer with high temperatures climbing towards the low 80s. Winds will settle a bit and the sunshine will remain in place.

Sunday will be the warmest day with highs towards the mid 80s. Dew points will climb back towards 60 which may feel a little humid. This will lead to a few extra clouds, but still plenty of sunshine.

UV Indices will be between a 6 and an 8 meaning you could catch sunburn within 30 minutes on unprotected skin. While this may seem minimal, sunscreen is still important.

There is no rain in the forecast this weekend. In fact, the next chance for rain will be in the middle of next week.