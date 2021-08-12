We’re losing roughly 3 minutes of light each day, so take advantage of this perfect summer weather

The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun. Fall is just over a month away and we'll soon start to see the difference as the sun sets earlier and rises later.

We're losing roughly 3 minutes of light each day. Our sunrise is now after 6 am and will not rise before that time for 289 days. Sunsets will happen prior to 8 pm by August 22nd. We're almost to the transition season, so try to enjoy the last bits of summer.

Thursday will be warm and comfortable with high temps in the 80s and dew points in the 50s. It will be a little breezy with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles or light showers, mainly in our northern counties, before we open back up to sunshine.

The rest of the forecast looks simple and nice. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s Friday before we rebound into the 80s for the weekend. Dew points will stay low through the weekend and rain chances are practically zero.