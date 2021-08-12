The Joynt reopens after year-and-a-half hiatus

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's the bar without a sign, a website, or social media. And yet, news of The Joynt's reopening drew in eager nostalgics from near and far - ready to reacquaint themselves with one of Eau Claire's famed watering holes.

Owner Bill Nolte says the bar was never meant to have a grand reopening - because it never had a grand opening. He propped the door open on Aug. 9 in 1971, and let people drift in. He wanted to do the same thing this time around, but when people caught wind of the date and the public response swelled - Nolte decided, it was better to delay out of safety.

He opened a day later instead, hoping the bait-and-switch was enough to throw people off. But, that didn't work so well. He describes Tuesday's turnout as "absolutely bizarre."

Over the past year-and-a half, Nolte says he's taken COVID-19 seriously to the point of keeping The Joynt shut down since March of 2020. He's also now asking his staff to get vaccinated - but he doesn't want to rig the bar up with safety measures like you might see in restaurants.

That's not because he doesn't believe in the science. It's because he believes in the sense of community.

"You go to a bar to meet people, pat 'em on the back, put your arm around their shoulder, say 'I haven't seen you for awhile, Fred' - and if you can't do that - you're not at a bar anymore. You're desperate." Nolte says with a chuckle, emphasizing that for him - it's the atmosphere, not the revenue.

Nolte acknowledges that he's in a position of privilege to be able to keep his bar shut down this long. He doesn't resent other businesses around him for opening their doors to customers, he just knows what he wants out of his. And what he wants - has been the same for 50 years.

Nolte laughs as he concludes his interview and shrugs.

"Maybe that's the charm. It just never changes."