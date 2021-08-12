Stand in the Light Memory Choir comes back together in person

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Stand in the Light Memory Choir is headed back to in person rehearsals starting this fall, with a virtual option.

The choir uses the power of singing for people with memory loss and their care partners to help rediscover themselves. It was formed as a way for people with early to mid-stages of memory loss to share their love of music and enhance the quality of life for those suffering from Alzheimer's and other dementias by giving the singers a sense of purpose.

As well as being back in person for practice, the choir has released their roster of songs for the fall season. They are as follows; Star Spangled Banner, Gonna Rise Up Singin’, Morning has Broken, Sing Together, I’ve Got the World on a String, Sing, Sing Together, Night of Silence, This Land is Your Land, We Stand Together, Stand in the Light, and I’m So Glad.

The Stand in the Light Memory Choir will hold the hybrid rehearsals on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting August 19 and going until November 18 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire.

For more information, contact standinthelightchoir@gmail.com, or visit the choir at their Facebook page and website