Staffing shortage causing Fairfax Pool to close an hour early this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lack of lifeguards is the reason behind the decision to close Fairfax Pool early on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15.

Both days the pool will close at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. There could also be capacity limits in place if staffing levels warrant it.

According to Eau Claire Parks, Rec and Forestry Recreation Manager Dawn Comte, nearly every community in the nation is experiencing staffing issues and Fairfax Pool is no exception.

"Every August we experience a decrease in available staff due to the start of fall sports, individuals moving to their colleges and end of summer family vacations," Comte told News 18. "The difference this year is that we have had limited staff numbers all summer across the board."

She added many pools in Wisconsin didn't open at all this summer or have already closed due to worker shortages.