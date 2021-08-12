Spring Valley teaching young players winning culture

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW)- The Spring Valley Cardinals were the class of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in 2020, and they look to take that success to the state tournament this season.

The Cardinals went a perfect 8-0 last year, and reached the Level 2 sectional game in the COVID-shortened season. The team lost some key players over the offseason, but the young players are catching on to their winning ways. To get to state, they'll have to embrace the winning culture.

"I think we've just built a really good culture here at Spring Valley," said Tyler Bowman, senior wide receiver and cornerback. "I think with our coaching staff, and just the culture of some of our more experience guys, we're really picking up the younger guys and giving them a chance to step up and make plays."

"Our older guys have communicated, encouraged them, and they've gotten a little tougher," said Connor Ducklow, senior quarterback and safety. "As a team I can see it all coming together, we're getting stronger, and we're getting ready to go."

Spring Valley hosts Durand in week one on August 20th.