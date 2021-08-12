Preliminary Census results show Eau Claire County population grew, cities jump

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Census data was released today, and while Eau Claire County's population is up slightly, one city in our area saw huge growth!

The nation's population grew 7.4% during the decade, its second slowest on record, that's according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau's current population survey.

Locally, according to preliminary numbers from Eau Claire County Planning and Development, the county increased in population by over 6%.

The City of Eau Claire jumped by 4% and huge growth was seen in the City of Altoona, with a massive increase of 29% in population.

Census data determines federal funding towards state and local governments, healthcare and infrastructure to name a few.

Exact population data won't be released until later this month, but these preliminary numbers can be used to start the redistricting process.

"The county board has 29 seats, that is not changing. We'll have 29 seats, it's a matter of putting 29 districts to 105,000 people and the proportionality rate, it goes up a little bit, a couple hundred to each supervisory district will end up with approximately 3,600," said Rod Eslinger, director of Eau Claire County Planning and Development.

Eau Claire County will begin working on redistricting on Tuesday, when County Administrator Kathryn Schauf will walk the board through the counties redistricting process, timeline, and maps.

The county has a final redistricting adoption date by the county board on November 9.