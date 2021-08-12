Police: 4 arrests in 2011 killing of Elijah Cummings’ nephew

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Norfolk say they’ve solved the decade-old slaying of a college student who was a nephew of the late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings. WAVY-TV reports Norfolk police announced four arrests Thursday in the killing. Christopher Cummings was a student at Old Dominion University in 2011 and had just finished his junior year when he was shot and killed. His roommate also was shot but survived. Police say four men from neighboring Newport News have been arrested and jailed on 15 charges each, including murder. It’s not known if any of them has hired an attorney.