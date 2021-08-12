Oxbow Hotel hosts ‘Vinyl Nights: Women in Music’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You have a chance to support underrepresented groups in the music industry.

The Oxbow Hotel is hosting 'Vinyl Nights: Women in Music' Thursday night. The event is meant to highlight women and non-binary individuals who have made an impact in the music industry. All the songs in Thursday's lineup come from either female or non-binary artists.

"We feel it is super important to acknowledge and represent underrepresented minority groups, including women, including non-binary. We want to be super inclusive here, we want to highlight those individuals, we want to make everyone feel welcome. It just felt wonderful to highlight that," said Cassandra Lueck, Oxbow Hotel's events and marketing director.

The 'Vinyl Nights: Women in Music' event begins at 7 p.m. on the Lakely's patio, goes until 10 p.m., and is free to attend.