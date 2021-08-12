Lokken geriatric petition hearing ends without action; community members argue against his early release

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A court appearance for former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken was over nearly as fast as it began on Thursday as Lokken looks to get early release from his nine-year prison sentence.

He was convicted for his role in stealing more than $1.3 million from the county.

Lokken filed a geriatric petition back in May which allows consideration of early release for inmates who are over 65 and have served at least five years of their sentence.

Lokken appeared without an attorney on Thursday, saying his attorney is battling cancer and thus not representing him anymore. He said he didn't want a different attorney because they wouldn't know the case and be up to speed on it.

Judge Jon Theisen told Lokken his petition alone is "not persuasive in [his] favor" so he is going to appoint an attorney for Lokken if he cannot afford one on his own.

Lokken's petition for release has been met with opposition. Since the end of June, five people have submitted letters to the court arguing Lokken should stay in prison. One person, former Eau Claire County Board member John Torgerson, who himself served time in prison, wrote the court in favor of Lokken's release.

Torgerson was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 for selling unregistered securities to more than 40 people.

He said Lokken's risk of reoffending "must be considered near zero. He is now 74 years old and poses no threat to anyone."

Five people, including Eau Claire County assistant District Attorney Angela Beranek and Timothy Sullivan with Eau Claire County Corporation Counsel wrote the court saying Lokken should stay locked up.

They both argue Lokken hasn't made an effort to pay back the money he owes. As of a year ago, he had only paid $18,289 toward the nearly $700,000 owed.

Three community members wrote to the court saying Lokken "shows no remorse" and is "arrogant and without conscience," adding it is the government's job to protect taxpayers.

As for when Lokken will be back in court is still up in the air. Judge Theisen said he will schedule another hearing once he learns Lokken has either found an attorney or again decided he doesn't want one.