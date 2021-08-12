Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to ‘Modern Love’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kit Harington has turned in his bulky black fur coat and brooding “Game of Thrones” character, Jon Snow, for a lighter role in the new season of “Modern Love.” In it, the 34-year-old plays a tech worker and a hopeful romantic dazzled by a woman he meets on a train. Harington calls the change “a breath of fresh air.” He also tells The Associated Press he wanted to sign on after cracking up at a “Game of Thrones” joke in the script. The Amazon Prime Video series based on The New York Times column about real-life love stories debuts its second season on Friday.