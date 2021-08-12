JUST IN: Eau Claire School District changes course, will require masks at start of year for pre-K through 8th grade

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire students from pre-K through 8th grade will be required to wear masks indoors when they report to school on Sept. 1.

This is a change from what the school district had been planning. As recently as Aug. 10, Superintendent Michael Johnson told News 18 the plan was for masks to be optional. He did admit that the plan could change, and now it has.

Whether masks will be required for high school students will be determined on Wednesday, Aug. 25, based on community transmission.

"There has been a noticeable, recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County and the ECASD, and increasing evidence shows that the delta variant spreads much more easily than previous forms of the virus. We must communicate an important administrative, operational decision regarding mask requirements," Johnson told parents in a memo.

The masking requirement will be in place until community transmission rates are "low."

Staff in all buildings are required to wear masks starting on Monday, Aug. 16.

