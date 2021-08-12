Independence/Gilmanton stressing fearlessness in 2021

INDEPENDENCE (WQOW)- Independence/Gilmanton finished near the bottom of the Dairyland Conference last season, what it will take to climb the ladder is fearlessness.

The Indees finished 1-3, tied for sixth in the conference. It was a young team last season, and some mistakes were made along the way. Players say pass blocking could have used some work.

This year, the team feels tougher, stronger, and ready to take one on the chin to win games.

"A lot of these younger guys, they came in all nervous, and they were afraid of getting hit and all that," said Carson Rieck, senior defensive tackle and right guard. "They overcame that, and now they're not as afraid of getting hit. They're willing to take a beating and that's making them stronger. I feel as though we improved a lot, and I'm confident that we're gonna have a decent season this year."

The Indees visit Boyceville to start the year on August 20.