Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Depression Fred is heading for a drenching of Cuba and the Bahamas on a forecast track that would carry it toward south Florida as a tropical storm by Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the main threat to the U.S. appears to be heavy rains affecting Florida and parts of the Southeast starting on Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Fred became a named tropical storm on Tuesday, but weakened back to depression force by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 300,000 customers and caused flooding.