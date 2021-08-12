Flooding hits Michigan amid another round of Midwest storms

DETROIT (AP) — Heavy rains are bringing flooding to parts of Michigan, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms make their way across the Midwest. The storms come as dangerous heat persists in the Northwest, Northeast and the central portions of the country. Parts of interstates 94 and 696 were closed early Thursday in the Detroit area. Damaging winds and falling trees knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Utilities that had been working to restore power following earlier outages reported more than 700,000 outages in Michigan as of Thursday morning. Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana also have been hit by recent rounds of storms.