Eau Claire’s precip now above average for first time in over a year

This past weekend, anywhere between two and nine inches of rain fell within city limits, but the official measurement ended up at over five and a quarter inches. That pushed Eau Claire to above average rainfall in every category: this month, this season (since June 1), and this year.

That rain fell in an incredibly humid airmass with the aid of a front that slowly moved through the Midwest. That front is still not that far south of the Chippewa Valley, but we finally got to the cool and mild side of that front yesterday evening.

Dew points as of 4pm

As that front slowly continues south and east, we will find ourselves in more and more comfortable air as we head into the weekend. Dew points this afternoon fell into the 40s in the Chippewa Valley, and at times there were upper 30s in a few spots! Temps were still warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Eau Claire still managed a couple degrees higher than the average high of 81°. Absolutely nothing to show on Futurecast, and that means great, sunny weather is in the forecast through the weekend with high temps a bit below average and lows down near or even below 50!

There won't be any humidity until Sunday, when dew points return to the low 60s and temps return to above average. Still, the forecast is rain-free through at least Monday when there's just a very slight chance for a few showers. Better chances return Wednesday and Thursday of next week.