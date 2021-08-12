Eau Claire sex offender convicted of watching women in store restroom is getting released from prison

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man arrested on more than one occasion for watching people in their homes and inside an Eau Claire department store restroom is going to be released from prison.

Trever Kuhnert, 36, is going to be released on Aug. 17, 2021 and will live in the 100 block of Randall Street.

In 2009, police were investigating him for peeking in people's windows when they found child porn on the laptop in his car. Police said he admitted to peeking in windows of more than 30 homes.

In 2016, Kuhnert was convicted of going into a Kohl's restroom and looking into a bathroom stall. Authorities say he was in the women's restroom with what appeared to be a cell phone for 2.5 hours.

As conditions of his release. Kuhnert must be on the sex offender registry for life, be on GPS monitoring and cannot have unsupervised contact with kids.