Eau Claire Community Foundation to offer $100k in bonus grants

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Since starting in 1997, the Eau Claire Community Foundation (ECCF) has distributed over $18.5 million in grants, and over 250 active funds.

For its 25th anniversary, ECCF started its first ever Grant Catalog, a new crowdfunding platform that allows community members to contribute directly to requests from local nonprofits.

There will be four giving cycles: Create Culture, Form Futures, Give Green, and Offer Opportunities. In addition to the funds received, the top three fundraisers for each cycle will receive $10,000, $7,000, and $5,000 in bonus grants, respectively, from ECCF. The remaining nonprofits that raise at least $1,000 will be entered into a drawing for three $1,000 bonus grants.

In total, ECCF will give $100,000.

"We're honored and thrilled to be a funder of Eau Claire, and, actually, the whole Chippewa Valley. It opens up your heart to see all the good that is happening in the community, especially in times when it's been very difficult to maneuver through for our area nonprofits," said Sue Bornick, Eau Claire Community Foundation's executive director.

The first cycle, Create Culture, was given away on Tuesday to a series of groups that support music, literature, and visual and performing arts. The next cycle of grants will be given to Form Futures, groups centered around education, training and learning.

Applications open on Sept. 3.